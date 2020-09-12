Global  
 

Rob Holding channels inner Ronaldinho with piece of skill that led to Gabriel goal for Arsenal vs Fulham – and Alexandre Lacazette loved it

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Alexandre Lacazette appreciated it and if his shot had ended in a goal, Rob Holding would have had assist of the season wrapped up on day one. Granted, such an award does not exist, but Gooners were clearly left impressed by Holding’s football. Holding off the threat of Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara, the centre-back juggled the […]
