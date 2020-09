Eugenie Bouchard advances to Istanbul final Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., beat world No. 94 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Istanbul tennis championship clay-court event on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advances to WTA Istanbul final Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., beat world No. 94 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Istanbul tennis championship clay-court event on...

CBC.ca 22 minutes ago





Tweets about this