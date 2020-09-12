Global  
 

Nottingham Forest want Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs interested in signing Jacob Murphy from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to The Glasgow Evening Times. Bournemouth, who are playing in the Championship this season after getting relegated from the Premier League, are also expressed interest in the 25-year-old. However, according to the […]
