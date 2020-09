Titans' first-round pick Isaiah Wilson arrested on DUI charge Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick in April's NFL draft, was arrested and charged with DUI on Friday.

