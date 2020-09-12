Fate of Cowboys-Rams, Cardinals-49ers Week 1 games uncertain due to air quality in California, per report

Unhealthy Air Blankets Bay Area, Spare The Air Alerts To Continue For 4th Week
Unhealthy air blanketed the Bay Area on Friday, as record wildfires continue to burn throughout the state. Officials have extended Spare the Air alerts into next week, which would make it 28 straight..
Unhealthy Air From Wildfire Smoke Blankets Bay Area; Businesses Operating Outside Facing New Challenges
Businesses that have been forced outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a new challenge Friday as air quality becomes unhealthy due to smoke from ongoing wildfires. Katie Nielsen reports...
Study Suggests Link Between Poor Air Quality And Increase In Flu Cases
Hazy skies and poor air quality are ailments we deal with in California every wildfire season. But as we prepare for the flu season ahead, there is another health risk to consider.