Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fate of Cowboys-Rams, Cardinals-49ers Week 1 games uncertain due to air quality in California, per report

CBS Sports Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Air quality readings are far exceeding forecasts for Saturday, so the league may have to consider contingency plans
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Measuring air quality on your phone

Measuring air quality on your phone 01:29

 Chief Meteorologist Elaina Rusk explains why our phones don't measure air quality 100% accurately, and why smoke isn't taken into account.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Unhealthy Air Blankets Bay Area, Spare The Air Alerts To Continue For 4th Week [Video]

Unhealthy Air Blankets Bay Area, Spare The Air Alerts To Continue For 4th Week

Unhealthy air blanketed the Bay Area on Friday, as record wildfires continue to burn throughout the state. Officials have extended Spare the Air alerts into next week, which would make it 28 straight..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:16Published
Unhealthy Air From Wildfire Smoke Blankets Bay Area; Businesses Operating Outside Facing New Challenges [Video]

Unhealthy Air From Wildfire Smoke Blankets Bay Area; Businesses Operating Outside Facing New Challenges

Businesses that have been forced outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a new challenge Friday as air quality becomes unhealthy due to smoke from ongoing wildfires. Katie Nielsen reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published
Study Suggests Link Between Poor Air Quality And Increase In Flu Cases [Video]

Study Suggests Link Between Poor Air Quality And Increase In Flu Cases

Hazy skies and poor air quality are ailments we deal with in California every wildfire season. But as we prepare for the flu season ahead, there is another health risk to consider.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this