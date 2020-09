´No problems´ between Arsenal´s Ceballos and Nketiah after Fulham altercation Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Dani Ceballos insists there are “no problems” between him and Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah after a pre-match altercation. Ahead of the Gunners’ first game of the Premier League season against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Ceballos was filmed twice shoving Nketiah during a rondo and the pair had to be separated. The duo were […] 👓 View full article

