Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eagles vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Eagles and the Washington Football Team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East

NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East 04:14

 CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week [Video]

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week

Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 05:18Published
Todd Fuhrman: The Eagles aren't healthy enough to defeat Washington Sunday night | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: The Eagles aren't healthy enough to defeat Washington Sunday night | FOX BET LIVE

The Washington Football team is facing up against a healthy Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's other Eagle;s players' injuries that has Todd Fuhrman concerned. Hear him explain to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published
Hundreds attend rally to show support for high school football team after ‘Thin Blue Flag’ controversy [Video]

Hundreds attend rally to show support for high school football team after ‘Thin Blue Flag’ controversy

Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for law enforcement and the Chardon football team after they were told they couldn’t display the “Thin Blue Line” flag at future school events.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Tulane vs. South Alabama odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Tulane and South Alabama.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

BleedingGreen

Bleeding Green Nation 7 things to watch when the Eagles play the Football Team in Week 1 https://t.co/7qvDHfQB66 29 seconds ago

YngDaggerD

🄳🄰🄶🄶🄴🅁🗡 RT @Haskins2Terry: When Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington Football team fans are talking about their amazing D-lines and a Giants fan chimes… 2 minutes ago

MetsFanInPhilly

The Goof™ / #BidenHarris2020 Here's the #EAGLES' 2020 schedule. Had to find a handy version for my desktop. It all starts tomorrow against the "… https://t.co/Ak8EnUM9EM 5 minutes ago

kinginthemike

Mikey RT @All_in_pod: 🚨#NFL PICK EM THREAD 🚨 Starting with Eagles vs Washington Football Team. Who ya got? 7 minutes ago

Jovan10

Jovan Alford 3 things to watch out for when #Eagles take on Washington in Week 1 https://t.co/IiyS5GHS1x 12 minutes ago

All_in_pod

All In Network 🚨#NFL PICK EM THREAD 🚨 Starting with Eagles vs Washington Football Team. Who ya got? 15 minutes ago

chrismilestv

Chris Miles RT @therealknelson: Today at 11:30 am ET joining Chris Murray on “The Chris Murray Report” on @onwurd to discuss week 1 of @NFL & tomorrow’… 23 minutes ago