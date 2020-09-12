Eagles vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

Bleeding Green Nation 7 things to watch when the Eagles play the Football Team in Week 1 https://t.co/7qvDHfQB66 29 seconds ago

🄳🄰🄶🄶🄴🅁🗡 RT @Haskins2Terry: When Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington Football team fans are talking about their amazing D-lines and a Giants fan chimes… 2 minutes ago

The Goof™ / #BidenHarris2020 Here's the #EAGLES' 2020 schedule. Had to find a handy version for my desktop. It all starts tomorrow against the "… https://t.co/Ak8EnUM9EM 5 minutes ago

Mikey RT @All_in_pod: 🚨#NFL PICK EM THREAD 🚨 Starting with Eagles vs Washington Football Team. Who ya got? 7 minutes ago

Jovan Alford 3 things to watch out for when #Eagles take on Washington in Week 1 https://t.co/IiyS5GHS1x 12 minutes ago

All In Network 🚨#NFL PICK EM THREAD 🚨 Starting with Eagles vs Washington Football Team. Who ya got? 15 minutes ago