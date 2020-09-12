|
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Roy Hodgson impressed by Palace 'resilience'
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his team's "resilience and resistance" were key to their Premier League opening day 1-0 win over Southampton.
Batshuayi 'home' again after Palace return
Michy Batshuayi says he feels at 'home' after returning to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea and is pleased to work again under Roy Hodgson.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59Published
Hodgson calls for investment
Roy Hodgson is pleased that Crystal Palace survived in the Premier League more comfortably than they have done recently, but says they need more firepower in forward positions next season.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:22Published
Hodgson wants to 'rejuvenate' squad
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson discusses plans for the summer transfer window, admitting that he is looking to 'rejuvenate' his squad.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40Published
