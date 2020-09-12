Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Week 1 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, streaming: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

CBS Sports Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The NFL season has finally returned, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East

NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East 04:14

 CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JOBOOZOSO

FantasyLeagueGM Giants vs. Bears, Week 2: TV schedule, odds, fantasy football, picks, more - DraftKings Nation https://t.co/9y4MNWHmrG 1 day ago

GameChange101

Game Changer 101 NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule https://t.co/QRIqAlPdL8 2 days ago

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz NFL News: NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule https://t.co/LR9tVdoCtH 2 days ago

PrimaScriptura

Sapere Aude Monday Night Football: Giants Vs. Steelers, Broncos Vs. Titans Week 1 Schedule, Odds And Picks Week... 2 days ago

MalliardReport

The Malliard Report RT @WinWithMalliard: NFL Week 1 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more – ESPN #Malliard https://t.co/3s… 2 days ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines NFL Week 1 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more – ESPN #Malliard… https://t.co/SOGPzM0rgJ 2 days ago

verbalterrorist

Verbal Terrorist Monday Night Football: Giants Vs. Steelers, Broncos Vs. Titans Week 1 Schedule, Odds And Picks https://t.co/bJtTL7Bvcw 2 days ago

laney_kiper

Laney Kiper RT @BradyHenderson: Marquise Blair's forced fumble gave the Seahawks a short field and Russell Wilson capitalized with his fourth TD of the… 4 days ago