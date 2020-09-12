Week 1 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, streaming: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
FantasyLeagueGM Giants vs. Bears, Week 2: TV schedule, odds, fantasy football, picks, more - DraftKings Nation https://t.co/9y4MNWHmrG 1 day ago
Game Changer 101 NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule https://t.co/QRIqAlPdL8 2 days ago
SportNewsBuzz NFL News: NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule https://t.co/LR9tVdoCtH 2 days ago
Sapere Aude Monday Night Football: Giants Vs. Steelers, Broncos Vs. Titans Week 1 Schedule, Odds And Picks
Week... 2 days ago