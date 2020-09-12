Global  
 

Ravens vs. Browns odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Browns and Ravens.
 Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He explains why the Ravens may very well be Super Bowl favorites. Katie Johnston reports.

