Saints, Alvin Kamara “extremely close” to deal



The New Orleans Saints might have come up short in their sign and trade bid for Jadeveon Clowney, but maybe that’s a blessing in disguise for not just the Saints, but also star running back Alvin.. Credit: WXXV Published 4 days ago

LaVar Arrington: It's in the best interest of both Saints & Alvin Kamara to resolve their issues | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the New Orleans Saints owe it to Drew Brees to keep Alvin Kamara happy. Hear why LaVar believes it's in the best interest of both.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago