|
Gary Lineker reacts to Mo Salah’s display in Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win over Leeds United
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to Twitter to praise “electric” Mohamed Salah after Liverpool FC’s 4-3 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday night. The defending Premier League champions welcomed Championship winners Leeds United to Anfield as the Yorkshire side competed in their first top-flight game in 16 years. Liverpool FC required just […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this