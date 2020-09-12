Global  
 

Gary Lineker reacts to Mo Salah’s display in Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win over Leeds United

The Sport Review Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to Twitter to praise “electric” Mohamed Salah after Liverpool FC’s 4-3 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday night. The defending Premier League champions welcomed Championship winners Leeds United to Anfield as the Yorkshire side competed in their first top-flight game in 16 years. Liverpool FC required just […]
