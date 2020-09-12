Jonathan Adams Jr. gives Arkansas State a 35-31 lead over K-State with this third touchdown
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () The Arkansas State Red Wolves took the lead over the Kansas State Wildcats thanks to Jonathan Adams Jr. The Red Wolves star wide receiver hauled in his third touchdown catch of the game late in the fourth quarter. Adams Jr. has nearly 100 yards through the air to go with three touchdowns.
Maharashtra continues to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on July 19, reported 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, which takes the total number of positive cases in the state at..