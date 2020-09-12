Global  
 

Jonathan Adams Jr. gives Arkansas State a 35-31 lead over K-State with this third touchdown

FOX Sports Saturday, 12 September 2020
Jonathan Adams Jr. gives Arkansas State a 35-31 lead over K-State with this third touchdownThe Arkansas State Red Wolves took the lead over the Kansas State Wildcats thanks to Jonathan Adams Jr. The Red Wolves star wide receiver hauled in his third touchdown catch of the game late in the fourth quarter. Adams Jr. has nearly 100 yards through the air to go with three touchdowns.
Arkansas State answers K-State with spectacular touchdown catch from Jonathan Adams

Arkansas State answers K-State with spectacular touchdown catch from Jonathan Adams Arkansas State answers back to Kansas State with a touchdown caught by Jonathan Adams in the 1st quarter.
