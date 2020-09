You Might Like

Tweets about this Underdog Dynasty Arkansas State completes the upset over Kansas State. Red Wolves WR Jonathan Adams Jr. became the breakout hero of… https://t.co/KHaONFAjYi 44 seconds ago Fuck Outta Here RT @BarrettSallee: Arkansas State stuns Kansas State to give Sun Belt its second upset victory over Big 12 in Week 2 https://t.co/WNDHneRZ… 5 minutes ago Barrett Sallee Arkansas State stuns Kansas State to give Sun Belt its second upset victory over Big 12 in Week 2 https://t.co/WNDHneRZtI 8 minutes ago The Fishbowl Radio Arkansas State stuns Kansas State to give Sun Belt its second upset victory over Big 12 in Week 2 https://t.co/4u6GbUWnNe 12 minutes ago Scott Hood Arkansas State stuns Kansas State, 35-31, in Manhattan, KS. 2nd big road win by the Sun Belt today. Earlier, Louisi… https://t.co/i5juCKUGW5 50 minutes ago