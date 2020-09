Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns score 21 unanswered in first road upset of No. 23 Iowa State Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette scorched Iowa State in the second half scoring 21 unanswered points. A second quarter 95-yard kickoff return by Chris Smith, followed by a third quarter 83-yard punt return by Eric Garror helped ignite the Ragin' Cajuns offense. The Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy was limited to only 145 yards in, 31-14, loss.

