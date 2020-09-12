Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns score 21 unanswered in first road upset of No. 23 Iowa State

Global  
 

Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns score 21 unanswered in first road upset of No. 23 Iowa StateThe Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette scorched Iowa State in the second half scoring 21 unanswered points. A second quarter 95-yard kickoff return by Chris Smith, followed by a third quarter 83-yard punt return by Eric Garror helped ignite the Ragin' Cajuns offense. The Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy was limited to only 145 yards in, 31-14, loss.
