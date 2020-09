Javonte Williams tallies three fourth-quarter touchdowns lifting No. 18 North Carolina over Syracuse Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

University of North Carolina RB Javonte Williams helped blow the game open in the fourth quarter rushing for three touchdowns. QB Sam Howell struggled throwing 25-34 and two interceptions, as the Tar Heels got the win against Syracuse University, 31-6. University of North Carolina RB Javonte Williams helped blow the game open in the fourth quarter rushing for three touchdowns. QB Sam Howell struggled throwing 25-34 and two interceptions, as the Tar Heels got the win against Syracuse University, 31-6. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harrison Central Boys Basketball: Carlous Williams commits to South Carolina



Harrison Central’s three star forward Carlous Williams is a popular guy in the high school basketball recruiting scene and he just got a lot more popular in Columbia, South Carolina. Credit: WXXV Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this