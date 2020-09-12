Global  
 

Mighty Heart, 1-eyed longshot, captures $1-million Queen's Plate

CBC.ca Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Saturday.
