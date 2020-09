VCSSports Winners and losers from college football Week 2: Sun Belt on rise, Big 12 takes hit https://t.co/m3igOIbPtq 8 minutes ago HEDGE accordingly📈 Winners and losers from college football Week 2: Sun Belt on rise, Big 12 takes hit https://t.co/BiZxrtydbr #Sports 11 minutes ago The Political HEDGE Winners and losers from college football Week 2: Sun Belt on rise, Big 12 takes hit https://t.co/5pD9kTiHcW 13 minutes ago VCStar CollegeSports Winners and losers from college football Week 2: Sun Belt on rise, Big 12 takes hit https://t.co/RzfLT3ulty 13 minutes ago Kenneth M. Walsh Armie Hammer and Lily James star in the Netflix remake of 'Rebecca'; summer's TV winners and losers; fashion faults… https://t.co/GCdVr7FkjE 3 days ago Jesse Aaron @GGenaral5 @VeachChristi @Acosta @steeb_ryan Idk if you have been mainlining bleach or went to Trump U, but when ta… https://t.co/d6X8fG0SvV 5 days ago EduIrl Ambassadors NEWS: Students have 'many options' as exam results published. https://t.co/mnMQp3OZXJ We'd like to wish all of this… https://t.co/Ck5AlAPIz8 6 days ago