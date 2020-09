Rondo's brother trash-talks Westbrook, ejected Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

William Rondo, the brother of Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, was ejected from the stands during Saturday night's game after trash-talking with Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. 👓 View full article

