No. 5 Oklahoma blanks Missouri State, 48-0, behind Spencer Rattler’s four touchdowns Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Oklahoma Sooners made quick work of the Missouri State Bears on Saturday afternoon. Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The Oklahoma Sooners made quick work of the Missouri State Bears on Saturday afternoon. Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the win. 👓 View full article

