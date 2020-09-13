Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp drops hint about further signings at Liverpool FC this summer

The Sport Review Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC are ready to spend in the summer transfer window if the right player becomes available. The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Reds having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos ahead of the new campaign. Liverpool FC […]
