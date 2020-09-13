Jurgen Klopp drops hint about further signings at Liverpool FC this summer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020 Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on July 26, 2020 Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this AllNews Nigeria Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp Drops Huge Transfer Hint Amidst Chelsea Big Spending Summer https://t.co/MqhIK9bQ7S 3 days ago