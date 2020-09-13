Jurgen Klopp drops hint about further signings at Liverpool FC this summer
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC are ready to spend in the summer transfer window if the right player becomes available. The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Reds having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos ahead of the new campaign. Liverpool FC […]
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
