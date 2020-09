You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open



On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam



Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open



Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Serena Williams bows out of upcoming Italian Open with Achilles injury Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S....

CBC.ca 13 hours ago



Serena withdraws from Rome with Achilles strain Serena Williams withdrew from the WTA clay-court tournament that begins Monday in Rome due to a left Achilles tendon injury sustained in her US Open semi-final...

WorldNews 8 hours ago





Tweets about this