Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final

BBC Sport Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at Flushing Meadows on Sunday - will it be Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32

 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open [Video]

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Murray missing crowd reactions [Video]

Murray missing crowd reactions

Andy Murray was delighted with his victory over Alexander Zverev at the Western and Southern Open, but said he missed the encouragement of the crowd in New York.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev into US Open final

 Dominic Thiem of Austria will play Germany's Alexander Zverev in the US Open final for their first Grand Slam titles after they won their last-four matches.
News24

US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Thiem, Zverev eye first Grand Slam titles in US Open final

 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on...
News24 Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC SportDNAESPNBBC News

Tweets about this