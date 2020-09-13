US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final

Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...
(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..
