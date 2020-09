Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth...

WorldNews 6 hours ago





US Open women's final live: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are both looking to capture a third grand slam title as they clash in the final of the US Open.For Osaka, the fourth seed, it...

New Zealand Herald 9 hours ago