Moyes irked by officials in West Ham loss; Bruce excited by Newcastle

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moyes: We were miles off it



West Ham manager David Moyes claimed his side were "miles" off the form they showed at the end of last season and suggested they lacked quality in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:28 Published 9 hours ago Moyes: West Ham are building



David Moyes says West Ham can build on this season after they drew with Aston Villa to finish 16th in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:39 Published on July 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Premier League Head-to-Head: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) vs Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) The Premier League is back and, in the first weekend, West Ham United welcome Newcastle United to London. Five points separated the hosts, who finished 16th,...

Shoot 3 days ago



West Ham press conference: David Moyes on Newcastle loss and brutal fixtures The Hammers were well beaten by Steve Bruce's side in their season opener on Friday night

Football.london 9 hours ago





Tweets about this