|
|
|
News24.com | Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda share LPGA ANA Inspiration lead
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Brooke Henderson fired an eagle and six birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Saturday to join Nelly Korda atop the third-round leaderboard in the LPGA ANA Inspiration.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Korda grabs ANA Inspiration lead 00:56
Nelly Korda was pleased to see her pre-tournament practice pay off after moving into a one-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration.
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|