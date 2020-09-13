News24.com | Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda share LPGA ANA Inspiration lead

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canadian Brooke Henderson tied for lead after 1st round of LPGA's ANA Inspiration Canada's Brooke Henderson is tied for the lead after the morning wave of the first round at the LPGA Tour's second major of the season.

CBC.ca 2 days ago



Brooke Henderson charges into a share of lead at ANA Inspiration Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., tied a Mission Hills record with a 30 on the front nine and did just enough the rest of the round Saturday for a 7-under...

CBC.ca 8 hours ago



ANA Inspiration: Brooke Henderson ties for lead with Nelly Korda going into final round World number three Nelly Korda is tied for the lead with Canada's Brooke Henderson going into the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

BBC Sport 8 hours ago





Tweets about this