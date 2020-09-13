Global  
 

EPL: Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guides Liverpool to victory over Leeds United

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guided Liverpool to a 4-3 win over Leeds United in the Premier League here on Saturday.

The victory provided Liverpool with a winning start in the new Premier League season. The match witnessed a very intense start as five goals were struck in the first half.

Salah scored the opening goal of the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah 01:01

 Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

