EPL: Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guides Liverpool to victory over Leeds United
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah's hat-trick guided Liverpool to a 4-3 win over Leeds United in the Premier League here on Saturday.
The victory provided Liverpool with a winning start in the new Premier League season. The match witnessed a very intense start as five goals were struck in the first half.
Salah scored the opening goal of the...
