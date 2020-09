Paper Talk: Abramovich sanctions £70m Rice swoop featuring £30m Chelsea star; Mourinho back in for January target Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Chelsea are ready to make a £70million move for West Ham's Declan Rice, while Jose Mourinho considers a move for a January target 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this