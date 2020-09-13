Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rumour Has It: Barcelona make Salah top target, Man Utd consider Bale

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Barcelona are reportedly targeting Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Salah made a fine start to the Premier League season, scoring a hat-trick for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 4-3 win over Leeds United on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the forward is apparently wanted by LaLiga giants Barca.   TOP STORY – BARCELONA MAKE SALAH TOP TARGET Barcelona have […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barefoot man climbs tower in Barcelona [Video]

Barefoot man climbs tower in Barcelona

A man climbs up a more than 470-foot tower barefoot and with no safety equipment as people watch on.The incident was captured on the famous Torre Glories, formerly known as the Agbar Tower, in the city..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Transfer rumours: Salah, Bale, Reguilon, Belotti, Alonso, Paulinho, Toure, March

 Koeman makes Salah top Barca target, Man Utd could move for Bale, Conte wants Alonso at Inter, plus more.
BBC Sport

Salah is Barca's top target - Sunday's gossip column

 Koeman makes Salah top Barca target, Man Utd could move for Bale, Conte wants Alonso at Inter, plus more.
BBC News


Tweets about this