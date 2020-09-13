Rumour Has It: Barcelona make Salah top target, Man Utd consider Bale
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Barcelona are reportedly targeting Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Salah made a fine start to the Premier League season, scoring a hat-trick for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 4-3 win over Leeds United on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the forward is apparently wanted by LaLiga giants Barca. TOP STORY – BARCELONA MAKE SALAH TOP TARGET Barcelona have […]
A man climbs up a more than 470-foot tower barefoot and with no safety equipment as people watch on.The incident was captured on the famous Torre Glories, formerly known as the Agbar Tower, in the city..