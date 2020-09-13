Global  
 

David Moyes shames ‘weak’ West Ham players in scathing assessment after ‘folding’ against Newcastle in Premier League opener

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
David Moyes didn’t hold back as he shamed his West Ham players for opening the new Premier League season with a ‘weak’ performance against Newcastle. The Hammers got off to a dreadful start on Saturday night as they were beaten 2-0 at home, in a game that just shows what summer signings can do for […]
