Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward apologises for nitrous oxide use and ‘poor judgement’ in statement

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood has apologised for inhaling nitrous oxide after pictures were published by The Sun. The images were published shortly after Greenwood was sent home from England duty after breaching coronavirus guidelines with Phil Foden in Iceland by inviting girls to their hotel. Greenwood’s statement read: “I have now been made aware of the health […]
