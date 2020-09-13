Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 U.S. Open odds, men's final picks: Tennis expert reveals predictions for Thiem vs. Zverev

CBS Sports Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Elite tennis expert Sean Calvert just released his coveted picks for Sunday's men's final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in the 2020 U.S. Open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32

 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'. [Video]

Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.

US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown". The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 U.S. Open odds, women's finals picks: Tennis expert reveals predictions for Osaka vs. Azarenka

 International tennis expert Gavin Mair, who called the winners of the last three U.S. Open women's titles, just released his coveted picks for Saturday's women's...
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

LandonSmithOC

Landon Smith RT @OddsCovers: #AlexanderZverev has been winning ugly, but he's been winning. The German enters his first #GrandSlam final against #Domini… 40 minutes ago

energybet_com

EnergyBet US Open 🎾 Men's Singles Final 🔥 odds👉https://t.co/U89G1ySjOj 🔞 Gamble responsibly. https://t.co/JYFUh5D1QP… https://t.co/d6pAtDx9x0 54 minutes ago

Odds_Watch

Odds Watch 🎾A new Grand Slam champ will be crowned as Dominic Thiem & Alexander Zverev meet in the US Open final ℹ️It's Zvere… https://t.co/1O2iEqjwkW 2 hours ago

OddsCovers

ODDSCOVERS (Official) #AlexanderZverev has been winning ugly, but he's been winning. The German enters his first #GrandSlam final against… https://t.co/dvkTN1aGQE 2 hours ago

touchdownbot

Touchdown Bot RT @OddsCovers: Updated Outright For Final Round of the 2020 #SafewayOpen #PGA #Golf Sam Burnsis the favorite at +650 - Harry Higgs +750… 3 hours ago

OddsCovers

ODDSCOVERS (Official) Updated Outright For Final Round of the 2020 #SafewayOpen #PGA #Golf Sam Burnsis the favorite at +650 - Harry Hig… https://t.co/99XmkOmav5 3 hours ago

lasvegasbetting

LasVegasBetting Updated Odds to Win 2020 #SafewayOpen PGA Tour Golf Tournament Into the Final Round - 3 Way Tie at -16 James Hahn i… https://t.co/vbC62MU2FV 9 hours ago

JeeObara

Jee Obara👨‍🦲 RT @SBD: Naomi Osaka falls behind early, but takes the final two sets to win her 2nd US Open! 🏆 Osaka opened the tournament with +563 odds… 11 hours ago