Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish urged to join Manchester United in summer transfers by former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Utd never held talks over Bale move'



Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol explain why Manchester United never began 'credible negotiations' to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:10 Published 10 hours ago Bale to Spurs 'very, very close'



Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham from Real Madrid is 'very close' to being completed. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:45 Published 10 hours ago Dier: Impossible to ignore Bale rumours



Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits it is 'impossible' for the Spurs squad to ignore speculation surrounding the return of Gareth Bale to the club from Real Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:04 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this Stafford Omosa RT @FrankKhalidUK: With Jadon Sancho not moving anywhere, Jack Grealish signing a new contract at Aston Villa, Gareth Bale & Sergio Reguiló… 35 minutes ago