Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish urged to join Manchester United in summer transfers by former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tim Sherwood has urged Manchester United to sign Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Bale is enduring a tough time in Spain where, despite helping Los Blancos to 13 major trophies – including two LaLiga titles and four European Cups – he has a rocky relationship with supporters and manager […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Transfer News: Gareth Bale's future

Transfer News: Gareth Bale's future 01:43

 Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid in this summer transfer window.

