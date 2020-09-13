|
Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish urged to join Manchester United in summer transfers by former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tim Sherwood has urged Manchester United to sign Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Bale is enduring a tough time in Spain where, despite helping Los Blancos to 13 major trophies – including two LaLiga titles and four European Cups – he has a rocky relationship with supporters and manager […]
