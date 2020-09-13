|
James Rodriguez selected for Everton debut at Tottenham
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all been named in the Everton starting XI for their Premier League opener at Tottenham. Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has revamped the Everton midfield in the transfer window, most notably signing James from former club Real Madrid. Ancelotti linked up with the Colombia international at both Madrid and […]
|
|
|
|
