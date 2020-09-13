Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Rodriguez selected for Everton debut at Tottenham

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all been named in the Everton starting XI for their Premier League opener at Tottenham. Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has revamped the Everton midfield in the transfer window, most notably signing James from former club Real Madrid. Ancelotti linked up with the Colombia international at both Madrid and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing 02:18

 Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
James: We can achieve big things at Everton [Video]

James: We can achieve big things at Everton

James Rodriguez is confident everything is in place for Everton to achieve 'big things' together following his summer move from Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton [Video]

Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton

James Rodriguez tells Everton TV he wants to win trophies at the club and says he "can't wait to perform".

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham vs Everton team news: Confirmed line-ups for first big Sunday game of new season as five debutants feature, including James Rodriguez

 Five debutants will be on show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Jose Mourinho’s side entertain Everton in north London. Matt Doherty and...
talkSPORT

James Rodriguez and Allan perform initiation songs ahead of Everton debuts

James Rodriguez and Allan perform initiation songs ahead of Everton debuts James Rodriguez and Allan joined Everton this summer and could make their competitive debuts as the opening weekend of the Premier League continues with the...
Daily Star

Tottenham vs Everton to see Harry Kane battle James Rodriguez but Premier League fixture not looking good for Carlo Ancelotti’s side

 There was a time when a Mourinho vs Ancelotti clash would have been a Milan derby, or PSG vs Real Madrid. But Tottenham vs Everton? Perhaps it’s a sign of the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

dodi_ahmad07

Dodi™ RT @MelissaReddy_: WHAT IN THE WORLD OF FOOTBALL NEWS IS HAPPENING? 🤯 Day started with Harry Maguire 'keen on ancient Greek culture,' sele… 5 days ago