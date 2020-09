You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eric Mangini wants to see Saints pressure Brady & Bucs as much as possible | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The game of the week is easily the NFC South match up between a Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints. Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall, and Kevin.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:57 Published 2 days ago Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener



Week 1 features the first game ever to involve two quarterbacks in their 40s: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:20 Published 2 days ago Aqib Talib reveals his phone call with Belichick trying to recruit him to Pats, talks Tom Brady in Tampa | THE HERD



Aqib Talib joins Colin Cowherd to discuss when Bill Belichick offered him a spot on the New England Patriots. Plus, hear Talib's thoughts on Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how he'll fit.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:14 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this