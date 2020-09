Tony Gonzalez on Patriots QB: I'm not that optimistic unless Cam is healthy Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tony Gonzalez raises concerns over Cam Newton staying healthy on Sunday NFL Kickoff. Schrager reports that Newton's arm looks good and he is gelling well with his New England Patriots teammates. Tony Gonzalez raises concerns over Cam Newton staying healthy on Sunday NFL Kickoff. Schrager reports that Newton's arm looks good and he is gelling well with his New England Patriots teammates. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb Tony Gonzalez on Patriots QB: I'm not that optimistic unless Cam is healthy https://t.co/SeuzJoOujA #sports #feedly 4 minutes ago