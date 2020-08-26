Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Allen TD run puts Bills up 7-0

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Starts And Sits For Week 1 [Video]

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Starts And Sits For Week 1

The Fantasy Football Today crew break down the matchups to look out for in Week 1 of the NFL season. Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings explain why Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a better..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:20Published
Jets-Bills Preview: Will Sam Darnold Or Josh Allen Take That Next Step? [Video]

Jets-Bills Preview: Will Sam Darnold Or Josh Allen Take That Next Step?

Sportsline NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He explains why the Bills are attracting much of the attention, but the Jets could be the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money [Video]

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money

Growing their own vegetables, switching to one-ply toilet paper and eating lots of leftovers — these are just a few ways Americans are pinching pennies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

BuschLeagueNY

Busch League Josh Allen TD run puts Bills up 7-0 https://t.co/Luxa4QiHnn 23 minutes ago

lgarf3

Lew RT @ProFootballTalk: Josh Allen TD run puts Bills up 7-0 https://t.co/HLIdIBxlol 30 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Josh Allen TD run puts Bills up 7-0 https://t.co/HLIdIBxlol 31 minutes ago

RD706Nation

RD706 RT @JonScottTV: Doing some research for a Josh Allen article that'll drop soon... And if Allen puts together a 7-year stretch that even ap… 8 hours ago

JonScottTV

Jon Scott Doing some research for a Josh Allen article that'll drop soon... And if Allen puts together a 7-year stretch that… https://t.co/M1GYi2BEll 19 hours ago

BomberLeague

Madden Bomber League RT @BillsMafiaMBL: Josh Allen was perfect as he puts up a 158.3 passing rating and 4 touchdowns in another comeback win for the bills. The… 2 days ago

BillsMafiaMBL

MBL Bills Josh Allen was perfect as he puts up a 158.3 passing rating and 4 touchdowns in another comeback win for the bills.… https://t.co/Bkz250q80x 2 days ago

TifferTiff

Tiffany Daniels @OneBillsLive @MSGNetworks @WGR550 @ChrisBrownBills @SteveTasker89 @BuffaloBills Josh Allen is light years ahead of… https://t.co/NKTtdyUNhN 3 days ago