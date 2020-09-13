|
Tottenham 0-1 Everton: Calvert-Lewin sinks sorry Spurs
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin nodded the only goal on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s second season at Tottenham started with a 1-0 home defeat to big-spending Everton. Mourinho arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last November and guided a struggling Spurs side to sixth and a Europa League place, but improvement was anticipated heading into the new campaign. Tottenham […]
