Tottenham 0-1 Everton: Calvert-Lewin sinks sorry Spurs

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho says signing striker is top priority



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:31 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago



Tottenham´s pressing ´lazy´ in Everton defeat, says Mourinho Jose Mourinho complained Tottenham’s pressing was “lazy” against Everton as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat in their Premier League opener. Dominic...

SoccerNews.com 6 minutes ago





