Live updates: US Open men's tennis final - Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Live updates: US Open men's tennis final - Dominic Thiem v Alexander ZverevLatest updates of the men's US Open final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Prologue: When Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something...
Video Credit: Wochit
News video: Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

