Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Davante Adams’ 14 catches ties Packers’ single-game record as Packers dominate Vikings, 43-34

FOX Sports Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Davante Adams’ 14 catches ties Packers’ single-game record as Packers dominate Vikings, 43-34The Green Bay Packers offense proved too much for the Minnesota Vikings to handle. Davante Adams grabbed 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns, tying Green Bay single-game record for receptions. The Minnesota Vikings' fourth-quarter push was not enough to overcome the Packers and Aaron Rodgers who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, improving to seventh all-time in passing touchdowns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd

Minnesota Vikings Pay Tribute to George Floyd 01:13

 The Minnesota Vikings stood in solidarity with the social justice movement ahead of their season-opening game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Historic Packers game at Lambeau without fans in stands [Video]

Historic Packers game at Lambeau without fans in stands

The Packers kicked off their season at Lambeau Field Sunday but fans were not allowed inside.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:06Published
Vikings, Packers Fans Revel In 1st Pandemic Border Battle [Video]

Vikings, Packers Fans Revel In 1st Pandemic Border Battle

Marielle Mohs found fans for both teams who improvised the way they watched the first game of the season (1:59).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published
Packers Fans Enjoy First Game [Video]

Packers Fans Enjoy First Game

Packers Fans Enjoy First Game

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Aaron Rodgers throws for 4 TDs, Packers open with 43-34 win over Vikings

 Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and Davante Adams tied Don Hutson's franchise record for receptions in a game as the Packers found a spark.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Davante Adams on finding success in season opener, his record-breaking performance

 Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams spoke with Jenny Taft following the team's 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Adams said that the Packers picked...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this