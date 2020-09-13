Davante Adams’ 14 catches ties Packers’ single-game record as Packers dominate Vikings, 43-34 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Green Bay Packers offense proved too much for the Minnesota Vikings to handle. Davante Adams grabbed 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns, tying Green Bay single-game record for receptions. The Minnesota Vikings' fourth-quarter push was not enough to overcome the Packers and Aaron Rodgers who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, improving to seventh all-time in passing touchdowns.


