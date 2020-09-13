Global  
 

Aaron Rodgers breaks down how he and Davante Adams were able to connect 14 times vs. Vikings

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver Davante Adams 14 times against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The 14 catches were the most by a Packer in a single game. Rodgers discussed how the duo was able to connect so many times on Sunday.
