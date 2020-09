Eloy Jimenez homers as White Sox top Tigers, 5-2, claim AL’s best record Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez hit his 13th home run of the season in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The win gave Chicago, 30-16, the best record in the American League as of Sunday night.

