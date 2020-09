Kyler Murray on Cardinals 'handling business' and executing in win against 49ers Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Kyler Murray spoke with Laura Okmin following the Arizona Cardinals' 24-20 win over the San Franscisco 49ers. Murray said that the Cardinals have a tight-knit team, which helped key them to the win. Murray produced well over 300 yards of total offense in the win.

