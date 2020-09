Colts RB Mack goes down in season opener with Achilles injury Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing running back Marlon Mack in the first half with an Achilles tendon injury. The Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing running back Marlon Mack in the first half with an Achilles tendon injury. šŸ‘“ View full article

