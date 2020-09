Grandson of Harding and Lover Wants President's Body Exhumed Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Harding's legal heirs oppose the move. They say they have already accepted DNA evidence that Blaesing's mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Nan Britton 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Grandson wants remains of former US president exhumed The grandson of President Warren G. Harding and a lover has asked a court for permission to dig up the Republican’s remains.

Belfast Telegraph 15 hours ago





Tweets about this