PSG´s Leonardo critical of players in Marseille brawl: We lost our minds Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo criticised the club’s players for losing their minds following a foul-tempered Le Classique defeat to Marseille. Neymar was one of five players sent off in a fiery finish at the Parc des Princes, where Ligue 1 champions PSG fell to a 1-0 loss to rivals Marseille on Sunday. Marseille snapped […] 👓 View full article

