Rafael Nadal to renew Djokovic rivalry at Italian Open

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal returns to competition after a six-month break chasing a 10th Italian Open title in Rome against his greatest rival Novak Djokovic before his bid for a 13th Roland Garros crown later this month.

The Spaniard has won on the red clay of the Foro Italico, normally played in May but which starts behind closed doors in...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Djokovic was in an unlucky situation'

'Djokovic was in an unlucky situation' 00:47

 Rafael Nadal said his rival Novak Djokovic was involved in an "unlucky situation", after the Serb was disqualified from this year's US Open.

