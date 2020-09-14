Rafael Nadal to renew Djokovic rivalry at Italian Open
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Rafael Nadal returns to competition after a six-month break chasing a 10th Italian Open title in Rome against his greatest rival Novak Djokovic before his bid for a 13th Roland Garros crown later this month.
The Spaniard has won on the red clay of the Foro Italico, normally played in May but which starts behind closed doors in...
Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..