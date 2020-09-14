Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev to win US Open for first Grand Slam title
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title. The second seeded Austrian beat the fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. It marked the first time in the US Open's Open...
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...