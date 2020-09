Montreal Impact score feisty victory over Vancouver Whitecaps Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

An all-Canadian soccer battle erupted in a flurry of goals and a pair of red cards in Vancouver on Sunday before the Montreal Impact walked away with 4-2 victory over the Whitecaps. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this